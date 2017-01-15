Attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old in Auburn

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The police arrested a 28-year-old woman for attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl on Auburn Ravine Road.

The incident happened on Saturday Jan. 14 at approximately 1:42 p.m. involving Lindsay Frasher who tried to physically take the child from her family members.

According to the Auburn Police officers, the family members with the child prevented Frasher from taking her away from the area until police could arrive on the scene. Frasher was not a relative or known to the family in ay capacity.

From the reports, Frasher was not believed to be under any kind of drugs or alcohol and she was held in custody at the Placer County Jail with her bail set at $200,000, according to the Auburn Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2016 KXTV