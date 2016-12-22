Attorney general to review Kern County, Bakersfield policing

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 17: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at a news conference on May 17, 2013 at the Los Angeles Civic Center in Los Angeles, California. Harris hosted a meeting of the state's district attorneys to develop recommendations on reducing gun violance. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Attorney General Kamala Harris has opened an investigation of the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the Bakersfield Police Department due to allegations of excessive use of force and other misconduct.

The so-called "pattern or practice" investigations announced Thursday are civil, not criminal.

The attorney general decided to investigate following complaints by individuals and community organizations, media reports and reviews of data on officer-involved shootings and deaths in custody.

The most recent controversial shooting occurred earlier this month when a Bakersfield police officer killed a 73-year-old man while responding to pre-dawn reports of a man with a gun. The man was unarmed but did have a dark-colored crucifix.

Kern County stretches from the southern San Joaquin Valley east into the Mojave Desert. Bakersfield is the county seat.

