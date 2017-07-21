Brothers and their power wheel truck deliver water to thirsty deputies

During the peak of yesterday's fire in Auburn, Carson, 4, and his little brother Austin, 2, drove up to the roadblock to deliver water to Deputy Gray and Sgt. Glau. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Placer County sheriff's deputies had their hands full assisting locals in Auburn as a 5-acre fire burned nearby, forcing temporary evacuation orders for many.

It was hot and those deputies must have been working up a thirst.

Luckily for them, a pair of little helpers assembled and drove into action, equipped with ice-cold water to cool off some hot and thirsty deputies.

During the peak of yesterday's fire in Auburn, Carson, 4, and his little brother Austin, 2, drove up to the roadblock to deliver water to Deputy Gray and Sgt. Glau.

Equipped with their battery-powered John Deere Gator XUV and a water cooler full of ice-cold water, the brothers helped quench a mighty thirst.

"Although they didn't have a front license plate, and couldn't produce proper registration for their vehicle, they were let off the hook after providing cold water," sheriff's officials wrote on Facebook.

© 2017 KXTV-TV