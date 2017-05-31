Deputies face excessive force charges in Placer County

Placer County sheriff (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Three Placer County correctional officers were charged in connection with excessive force incidents at the Placer County Jail in Auburn.

Deputy Robert Madden, Correctional Officer Jeffrey Villanueva, and Sgt. Megan Yaws were arrested today after an extensive investigation into allegations of excessive force by the Placer County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices, according to a report from Placer Sheriff Devon Bell.

Madden was charged with four counts of assault under color of authority, without necessity and three counts of falsification of an incident report. Villanueva was charged with one count of assault under color of authority without necessity and one count of falsification of an incident. Yaws was charged one count of falsification of a report.

A supervisor discovered evidence of the offenses while reviewing video footage and brought it to the attention of management, which subsequently discovered other incidents. The three officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending disposal of the criminal case.

Bell apologized for the behavior in his report, and said the officers’ behavior did not reflect the core values of his agency.

“Under no circumstances will unethical or illegal conduct be tolerated under my watch,” Bell said.

