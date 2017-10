Placer County sheriff’s deputies arrested John Loomis, 23, Thursday for lewd conduct in public. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

An Auburn man is behind bars, accused of exposing himself to minors at a business in North Auburn.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies arrested John Loomis, 23, Thursday for lewd conduct in public.

He was booked at the Auburn Main Jail. His bail was set at $150,000.

