Police: Man attacked by spear-weilding assailant

Staff , KXTV 1:57 PM. PDT June 21, 2017

A man in Auburn was arrested Tuesday after allegedly using a sharpened improvised spear to impale someone in a field.

It’s unclear what provoked the alleged attack, but Auburn police report the suspect, identified as Dustin Marshall, a transient, was in a field behind Epperle Avenue with the victim when it happened.

It’s unknown if the victim and Marshall are known acquaintances.

The alleged attack happened around 3 a.m., police said.

Marshall was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at the Placer County Jail on a bail amount of $30,000.

