Video captures alleged gas thief in Auburn

Auburn police are asking for help finding a man caught on video drilling a hole into a truck’s gas tank to allegedly steal gas.
Surveillance video captured early Tuesday morning shows the culprit drilling the hole into the tank at a business located along Nevada Street, police said.
The suspect is described as a white man with short hair, with what appears to be a tattoo near the bicep area of his right arm, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 530-823-4234.
