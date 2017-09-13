Video captures alleged gas thief in Auburn

Surveillance video captured early Tuesday morning shows the culprit drilling the hole into the tank at a business located along Nevada Street, police said. (Photo: Auburn Police Department)

Auburn police are asking for help finding a man caught on video drilling a hole into a truck’s gas tank to allegedly steal gas.

Surveillance video captured early Tuesday morning shows the culprit drilling the hole into the tank at a business located along Nevada Street, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man with short hair, with what appears to be a tattoo near the bicep area of his right arm, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 530-823-4234.

