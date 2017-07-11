Wildfire north of Auburn near Clipper Gap prompts evacuations

(Photo credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

A wildfire three acres in size burning near Clipper Gap north of Auburn has prompted evacuations for several areas near the fire, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Evacuations are underway at Clipper Gap, Clipper Creek, Boole, and Cerro Vista Roads. Clipper Creek is specifically under a mandatory evacuation, the sheriff's office said.

A hard closure is also in effect at Clipper Gap Road and Applegate Road.

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released.

© 2017 KXTV-TV