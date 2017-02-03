Audit: Sacramento firefighters working thousands of hours of overtime

Sacramento firefighters racked up thousands of hours, and millions of dollars, in overtime in 2015, an audit released this week by the city shows.

According to the report done by city auditor Jorge Oseguera, nearly 90 employees worked more than 1,000 extra hours above the normal 3,000 hours a year, and two firefighters worked more than 6,000 hours. For comparison, there are 8,760 hours in a year, which means the firefighters worked for 68.5 percent of the year.

With firefighters working thousands of hours extra, the city shelled out over $13 million to the department for overtime, a nearly $6 million increase from 2011. But fire officials say there's more to it than the numbers show.

"The tone of the audit doesn't describe what would be spent if we were fully staffed," said Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Chris Harvey.

Harvey said that the department is still recovering from the recession and have struggled in past years hiring more firefighters. Because of the staffing, firefighters were forced into mandatory overtime through much of last year.

According to the audit, there were some cases where firefighters worked six 24-hour shifts in a row without a break, which is 72 hours more than the maximum work period allowed under the Fire Department Unit labor agreement.

“Allowing employees to regularly exceed the maximum work period inherently defeats the purpose for establishing a maximum work period," Oseguera stated.

Under the department's current staffing model, the audit said it would need 169 employees working shifts every day, but since it's understaffed, firefighters are often put into positions when working overtime is necessary. The audit revealed the department was so understaffed that by January 2016, the department had 73 suppression position vacancies.

According to Harvey, the department graduated 60 firefighters in 2016, and are expecting another 40 to graduate by August. The hires would make the depleted department fully staffed by the end of the year.

