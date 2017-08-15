Auschwitz survivor to President Trump: 'Go back to school'

The holocaust survivor who went viral earlier this year for confronting a sheriff at a Sacramento immigration forum is now speaking out about the incidents in Charlottesville and President Trump's reaction to the protests.

"Mr. President, you need to go back to school...Mr. President, you need to take lessons about accountability. You need to take lessons about humanity," Bernard Marks, 87, who spent time at both Auschwitz and Dachau concentration camps during World War II, said when asked what he would like to say to Trump.

Auschwitz survivor Bernard Marks (who went viral for his comments on immigration) is speaking out abt #Chalottesville. Story soon on @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/ev460gSt3d — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 15, 2017

The president has come under fire for his failure to immediately call out the far right following the attack in Charlottesville that killed one woman. On Monday, two days after the incident, he called out alt-right groups.

“Racism is evil...and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the K.K.K., neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump said.

Even so, for Marks, the recent empowerment of white supremacists is a stark reminder of what he experienced in his youth. He said Trump's "Make America Great Again" hat is reminiscent of the Nazi "brownshirts."

"They may not wear the red shirt, but they wear a cap," Marks said, "How can you make American great when you’re destroying property? How can you make it great when you go out there like that man in Charlottesville when you go and kill somebody? He was a known Nazi sympathizer."

Following World War II, Marks moved to the United States where he joined the military, started a family and became an activist.

