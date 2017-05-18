Authorities search park where missing boy's father was found

Police in Southern California are asking for anyone with information about a missing 5-year-old boy who was with his father to come forward. (South Pasadena Police Department)

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are conducting another search at a Los Angeles area park for clues in the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy missing for nearly a month.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says deputies are conducting a "large search" Thursday at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena.

Investigators previously searched the park after the father of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. was found passed out there on April 22. Sheriff's officials say the father took prescription pills and was in a car doused in gasoline.

The father was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment but later released.

On Wednesday the boy's mother, Ana Estevez, joined sheriff's officials to make a public plea for her son's safe return.

Authorities say the boy was last seen with his father at Disneyland on April 20.

