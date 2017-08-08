Autistic man calmed down by Solano County Sheriff's deputies

Deputy Snedeker with Bobby. (Photo: Courtesy: Solano County Sheriff's Office)

Two Solano County Sheriff's deputies are being heralded as after an autistic man was walking in the middle of a busy road.

According to a Facebook post by the Solano County Sheriff's Office, two deputies were finishing up their shift when they were flagged down by a woman near Parrott Drive in Vallejo. The woman told the two deputies she was concerned about her autistic son Bobby, who was walking in the middle of the road.

The post says Bobby was upset, although it doesn't specify about what, and Deputy Snedeker, "showed patience and maturity" instead of force. Snedeker also softened his voice, showed empathy and gently grabbed Bobby's arms and began calming him. After a few minutes, "Bobby calmed down and they exited the roadway, sat down with each other and spoke for a bit."

Once calm, both deputies walked Bobby back home, where they exchanged contact information. Snedeker told Bobby and his mother that when he needed someone to talk to, he can call him.

© 2017 KXTV-TV