B Street theatre to offer monthly membership

B Street to offer monthly membership

Midtown’s B Street Theatre is offering a monthly membership to see live theatre performances for $20.

The regional professional theatre group hopes to attract crowds by offering the no strings attached membership similar to the Netflix or Hulu style.

As more and more people cut cords, movie theaters and other entertainment companies are changing their business model to attract customers.

More information on the B Flex Membership can be seen by clicking here. https://bstreettheatre.org/b-flex-membership/

