Baby flamingo recently born at Sacramento Zoo dies

(Photo: Sacramento Zoo)

One of six baby flamingos born this summer at the Sacramento Zoo died Wednesday from unknown causes, the zoo announced.

The flamingo, Bellini, was the runt of the first litter born at the zoo in nearly 20 years. According to zoo officials, Bellini, unlike her littermates, was still receiving supplemental feedings because of her small size.

Zoo officials said it was a "difficult loss" for the park.

"She will be remembered fondly by visitors and staff as being the little girl filled with personality," zoo officials said. "She loved to cuddle with her caretakers, enjoyed bathing, and had a sweet disposition."

Flamingo update: The Sac Zoo care team, veterinarians & staff are somber today as we announce the death of Bellini: https://t.co/daSuT2MKS4 pic.twitter.com/5jJSnIsrqu — Sacramento Zoo (@SacramentoZoo) September 20, 2017

UC Davis will do a full necropsy on the flamingo to determine the cause of death,

