Bat with rabies confirmed in Yuba City

Bat. (Photo: konmesa)

A dead bat found found on the property of a Yuba City home was determined to have rabies.

According to a press release from the Sutter Animal Services Authority, the bat was found on July 23, 2017 a dead bat was found near a doghouse located on the porch of a home in the vicinity of Lytle and South Butte Streets.

The Sutter Animal Services Authority picked-up the bat and had it tested for rabies by the Sutter County Health Department and it was found to be rabid.

According to the Center for Disease and Control (CDC), people should, "avoid contact with wild animals. Put screens on all windows and use chimney caps. Place draft-guards beneath doors to ensure that all doors to the outside close tightly. Do not keep doors or unscreened windows open, especially if people are sleeping. Evacuate any room with a live bat and close the door”.

Contact Sutter Animal Services Authority (SASA) at: 530-822-7375 immediately if there is a live or dead bat inside or outside your home.

