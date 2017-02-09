Bay area cities may use automated speed enforcement cameras

Traffic intersection signal surviellance camera with lights. (Photo: trekandshoot, trekandshoot)

San Francisco and San Jose representatives have both come out in support of a bill which would allow Automated Speed Enforcement [AES] to implement a pilot program that would help reduce speeding with the help of camera enforcement.

This measure would amend the California Vehicle Code to authorize the use of ASE in both the city and county of San Francisco and the city of San Jose. Currently, ASE is not allowed in California, and a change to state law is required to use this technology.

The goal of the program is to address excessive speeding. ASE is currently being used in 142 communities across the country to deter speeding and improve safety.

The legislation would implement a five-year pilot program for San Francisco and San Jose. Cameras would only be installed at intersections with documented collisions due to speeding resulting in injuries and deaths.

Vehicles travelling 10 miles over the posted speed limit would be cited. Citations would be classified as a $100 administrative penalty with citations issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

In San Francisco, an average of 30 people per year are killed and 500 more are hospitalized in traffic crashes. In San Jose, between 40 and 60 people have lost their lives and approximately 150 have been severely injured in recent years.

Assemblymember David Chiu is being supported by Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, as principal co-author and Senator Jim Beall, D-San Jose, and Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, as co-authors.

