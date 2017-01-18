Bay Area Family Upset Mother Is Still in the Sacramento River

Nichelle Johnson of Pittsburg has been missing in the Sacramento River near Isleton since Sunday night.

She drove to see her sister, but never made it.

"Loving caring, she was everything. She was my back bone," said Mikella Hampton, speaking from her mother's home in the East Bay city of Pittsburg.

Hampton's mother, 48-year-old Nichelle Johnson, for unknown reasons, drove her car into the Sacramento River Sunday night.

She attempted a 911 call, but her call didn't go through and she never made it out of her car.

"She was my star and my life and my everything. She was my mom. You only get one mom," Hampton said.

The mother of four provided in home care to family members who needed it and volunteered for the needy.

She was heading to her sisters house in Sacramento to help her sister set up a new home

"So she asked me to come and I explained to her I had things to do the next day," Hampton said.

Malik Davis is one of four children.

"She would give up her laugh for someone. That's type of person she was. Always was there for us," Davis said.

The fire department and CHP responded into the chilly waters Sunday night, but it was too late.

A dive team located what is believed to be the vehicle, but Nichelle Johnson was not found.

The family is now angry dive teams have yet to re-enter the water.

"That's a person. That's my mother. She has a life. She's somebody. Her life matters to us. Like why do they feel like don't need to be more equipped with this and have a rescue team from wherever," Hampton said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says divers placed buoys near the vehicle Sunday night.

The car was discovered 40 feet from shore.

But with this latest storm and the water running fast, the sheriffs department says it makes it dangerous to go into the water now.

"A lot of these agencies and other counties have all been reaching out to each other to see if we can get the equipment, specifically the boat, to get a crew large enough to handle these currents and then have a dive team that trains together to be able to attempt a recovery," said Tony Turnbull, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The family says they were told a dive team would go back into the water Thursday.

Later, they were told a dive team would not be able to go in the water until Saturday

So for the moment, frustrated,the grieving family must wait.

