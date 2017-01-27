BBQ trailer causes accident on I-80, motorcyclists severely injured

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

A pickup truck hauling a black BBQ trailer came loose Eastbound on I-80 and caused an accident with four different vehicles tonight,according to the North Sacramento Police Department.

When the BBQ trailer got loose, a woman in a sedan behind the truck did not see the trailer and swerved to another lane and two of the three motorcyclists behind her hit the trailer head on.

Both of them have sustained major injuries and one is in critical condition where they started performing live-saving efforts at the scene. Both of the unidentified motorists have been transported to the hospital and are most likely in surgery, according to the police.

The woman in the sedan witnessed everything and the driver of the pickup truck stopped and is now cooperating with the police.

Eastbound lanes four and five will be closed with no estimated time of cleaning.

Stay with ABC10 for updates.

Copyright 2016 KXTV