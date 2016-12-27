Stuffed animals come to life as 'Memory Bears'

“The first time I heard her say to me I'm gonna die, it absolutely floored me.”

Andy Anderson holds his wife Terry's pictures close to his heart.

"She was a fighter. She was a fighter. That’s why I couldn’t believe what she told me. She said she can't do it anymore," Anderson said.

Terry, a cancer survivor, lost her four year battle with Parkinson's disease.

But her memory lives on in a bear made from his wife's favorite red jacket.

It was sewed by Ruth Clark.

“So it was a bear that was used at his Thanksgiving table. And at his table they put candles around it," Clark said.

Darlene DeMarco started the Memory Bear program at Hospice of San Joaquin in Stockton six months ago. A Bay Area hospice was doing it. So, she thought why not here?

“And I wanted to give back. And I had just retired. And I thought this is something I can do to give back to the organization," DeMarco said.

It takes the ladies about two to three hours to create a "Memory Bear."

Each one is unique and one of a kind.

The bear necessities are personal.

“Two men’s shirts and they also included ties. And this person here was a lover of animal print," said DeMarco as she held a photo album showing completed bears.

So far close to sixty bears have been created and are free to hospice families.

Copyright 2016 KXTV