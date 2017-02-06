Becerra, lawmakers push back on President Trump's threat to 'defund' California

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

You might have missed it during the Super Bowl Sunday shuffle, but President Donald Trump told Fox News' Bill O'Reilly in an interview that aired Sunday that he'll "defund" California, if he has to.

"California in many ways is out of control as you know," Trump said, calling California's legislation to become a sanctuary state "ridiculous."

State lawmakers and Attorney General Xavier Becerra pushed back on Trump's comments Monday.

"President Trump’s threat to weaponize federal funding is not only unconstitutional but emblematic of the cruelty he seeks to impose on our most vulnerable communities," state Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León said in a prepared statement.

Meanwhile, state Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said if Trump thinks California is out of control, "I’d suggest other states should be more like us."

And during a presser in Fresno, Becerra said the state earns its funding.

"We will fight anyone who wants to take away dollars that we have earned and qualify for simply because we are unwilling to violate the Constitution under these defective executive orders," he said.

