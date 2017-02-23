Bees buzz in orchards, just in time for agriculture

Bee keeper Orin Johnson inspects one of his hives next ot an almond orchard in Hughson.

For close to 30 years, Orin Johnson has been a Hughson bee keeper.

He owns 350 hives renting them out to orchards around Stanislaus County, but with all of the wet weather, the bees are “mis-beehaving.”

“We have had not a lot of good what they call pollinating hours yet because of the rain," said Johnson.

Bees like to buzz when temperatures are warmer in the upper 50 degrees and low 60’s.

One of the difficulties for growers has been getting the bees into the orchards in the first place. Mud and rain has made it difficult to get vehicles in to put beehives in place.

“Most of the flowers are already open. There is a few left," said Almond grower Jim Hudelson, inspecting an orchard.

Hudelson has grown almonds all his life and is a sixth generation grower dating back to the 1850's.

“We have a nice bloom. But today is a beautiful day it’s a little cool," said Hudelson.

For Stanislaus County’s number one cash crop worth nearly 1.3 billion dollars, the almond bloom is key. He's not sure if this crop will be a good one yet.

“We really don’t know. We’ve had a short bloom, really quick. A lot of rain during bloom," he said. "So it’s a possibility we pollinated well, we don’t know, [but it's] probably six to eight weeks knowing if we have a crop or not.”

The bloom for bees to pollinate varies year to year and this year is a small window. It's about a week and if rain knocks off blossoms and damages flowers there is nothing to pollinate.

“They have to pollinate between two different varieties to connect the pollen to create an almond. So they have to move the pollen from tree to tree and hopefully they did that," said Hudelson.

