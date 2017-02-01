Pint Slices by Ben & Jerry's. (Photo: via Ben & Jerry's)

If you're always on-the-go, ditch the spoon and grab ice cream in a slice.

Ben & Jerry's announced Wednesday new "Pint Slices" are now available in most Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops and will soon hit grocery stores across the nation.

The thick slices of ice cream pints are covered in a dark chocolate coating and feature four flavors:

Chocolate Fudge Brownie: chocolate ice cream with fudge brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge flakes

Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup: vanilla peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter cups

Americone Dream: vanilla ice cream with swirls of caramel and fudge-covered waffle cone pieces. The chocolate coating has waffle cone bits.

The individually wrapped treats has already created a lot of buzz of the Vermont-based company's Facebook page with people commenting.

"I will buy them because they will allow for portion control, but I will eat the whole box because its Ben & Jerry's. I know who I am."

"heaven is real, and it can be found in one bite of these"

