Benefits of a plant-based diet

Mellisa Paul talks with Dr. Rajiv Misquitta to learn how a plant-based diet can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

KXTV 11:06 AM. PST February 08, 2017

Tofu Scramble

Recipe provided by Rajiv Misquitta, MD, Kaiser Permanente

  • 1 package of firm tofu - drained and crumbled
  • 1 diced onion
  • 1 c. shimeiji (or any available) mushrooms
  • 1 diced bell pepper
  • 1 diced tomato
  • 1 c. fresh spinach
  • 1/2 teaspoon of curry powder
  • Dash turmeric powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste


Directions:

  • In a dry, nonstick skillet saute onion, bell-pepper, and mushrooms until onion turns translucent
  • Add Tofu, curry powder, and turmeric
  • Turn down heat to low and add spinach and tomatoes until spinach is wilted
  • Serve with toast and hummus to complete the brunch

