Benefits of a plant-based diet

Tofu Scramble
Recipe provided by Rajiv Misquitta, MD, Kaiser Permanente
- 1 package of firm tofu - drained and crumbled
- 1 diced onion
- 1 c. shimeiji (or any available) mushrooms
- 1 diced bell pepper
- 1 diced tomato
- 1 c. fresh spinach
- 1/2 teaspoon of curry powder
- Dash turmeric powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a dry, nonstick skillet saute onion, bell-pepper, and mushrooms until onion turns translucent
- Add Tofu, curry powder, and turmeric
- Turn down heat to low and add spinach and tomatoes until spinach is wilted
- Serve with toast and hummus to complete the brunch
