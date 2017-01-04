Besides the dresser, what are some other in-home dangers for children?

Teddy bear and childproof outlet. (Photo: Jupiterimages, This content is subject to copyright.)

By now, you have seen the video of a two-year-old saving this twin brother from underneath a fallen dresser, but what else could put children at risk in the home?

We caught up with child safety expert Debra Holtzman on other domestic dangers.

Go cordless: Holtzman said the cords from window blinds and baby monitors could be a strangulation hazard. She recommends having cords at least three feet away, or simply going cordless throughout the home.

Open windows: Even couches that are near windows are a safety risk, according to Holtzman. She also notes that window screens offer no protection. Instead, install window stoppers that open no more than four inches.

"Button" batteries: Any electronics with coin-shaped batteries should be taped up, says Holtzman. Swallowing these batteries could cause severe burning.

Laundry pods: Laundry detergent pods are squishy and have bright colors. Holtzman says to keep them away from children under six years old.

Finally, parents and guardians can keep track of consumer recalls at saferproducts.gov.

