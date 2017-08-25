Bicycle fatalities climbing nationwide, City of Stockton trying to respond with a plan

Greg Montanez, 23, is an avid bicyclist.

“Just feel of it. The feel of riding. Like nothing is holding you back," said Montanez.

He enjoys it so much, from time to time he commutes 10 miles from Lodi to his job as a mechanic and salesman for Robby’s Bikes in Stockton.

But the danger he says is always on the road.

“Like here out in Stockton on some of the roads there is no bike lane. You're riding with the traffic and traffic here is nuts," said Montanez.

Montanez has reason to be concerned.

The latest statistics as of 2015 show bike fatalities up more than 12 percent including more than 800 deaths, with more than half of the crashes occurring between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Also, more than one out of three crashes involves alcohol as a factor.

Kevin Sage has been a serious cyclist since 1990.

Born and raised in Stockton, he says, despite following the rules of the road, he has had numerous close calls with cars including one today.

"I stopped at the stop sign and the guy on the right side just rolled through Texan and I just said stop, stop, stop. And did he stop? Yeah, he stopped," said Sage.

In the past two years, including this year in Stockton alone, Stockton Police says there have been seven bike fatalities.

It’s the top reason why the city of Stockton has put together a Bicycle Master Plan stating that bicycle commuters will double by 2021.

The city’s plan includes securing more funding to improve bike lanes and bike paths and maintaining them, along with several other ideas.

It’s all good to Greg Montanez who says safety is also up to cyclists, too.

“Be safe, make sure you have your lights, your helmet. Be careful with what’s around you," said Montanez.

