Bicycle theft ring busted; four arrested in Truckee

Clockwise from top right: Jesus Gallardo, Martin Gallardo, Sergio Gallardo, and Juan Gallardo.

Four brothers out of San Francisco were arrested for their believed participation in a bike theft ring in the Truckee area.

According to a press release from the Truckee Police Department, Jesus Gallardo, 25; Sergio Gallardo, 23; Martin Gallardo, 27; and Juan Carlos Gallardo, 29, were all charged with multiple counts of grand theft, criminal conspiracy, and possession of stolen property. The suspects were booked in the Truckee Jail each with a $750,000 bond.

The four men were arrested on Saturday, Aug. 19, during a traffic stop.

The dollar value of all the items taken from Truckee region is estimated to be in excess of $125,000.

In the release, the department noted they began receiving calls of "high-end mountain bikes" theft this past June. During the investigation, detectives learned thefts were also occurring in Tahoe City, Squaw Valley, and Carson City, Nev. The department began a joint task force with the Placer County Sheriff's Department that included, "numerous hours of surveillance, bait bike operations, and crime analysis briefings."

“It was very frustrating to see on social media that our community had the impression that we were not conducting any type of special investigations or bait bike operations. In reality, we were doing all that and more," Danny Renfrow, Truckee Detective Sergeant, said in the press release. "We, obviously, could not release that information because it possibly could have jeopardized the integrity of the investigation. Although we did establish a possible vehicle description later on in the investigation, we were hesitant to release that information because it was our only link to identifying the suspects and we didn’t want the suspects switching vehicles.”

