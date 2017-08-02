KXTV
Bicyclist suffers major injuries after being hit by vehicle

Staff , KXTV 11:19 PM. PDT August 02, 2017

A bicyclist suffered major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento Wednesday evening, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of 65th Street. 

The driver remained at the scene after hitting the bicyclist, who was transferred to the hospital.

No further information was provided by authorities.

