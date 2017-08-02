Bicyclist suffers major injuries after being hit by vehicle

A bicyclist suffered major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento Wednesday evening, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of 65th Street.
The driver remained at the scene after hitting the bicyclist, who was transferred to the hospital.
No further information was provided by authorities.
