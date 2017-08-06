Birthday wish granted for 15-year-old Rocklin cancer survivor

Rocklin 15-year-old Allison "Ally" Chichizola is finally back into "the swing of things" after fighting stage 4B bone marrow cancer and Hodgkin's lymphoma since November.

"The first thing she said to me was 'mom, we are going to be fine,'" Allison's mother Cheryl Seymour said.

And she never gave up: Ally has been cancer free for three months.

"It's been hard, there have been high days with my family coming together but there also have been some low days with my medication," the teen said.

Ally, her family and friends met at Top Golf in Roseville for the Swing for the Wish event, raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

While Ally played golf with her friends, she had no idea that a big surprise was in store for her.

During the event, Ally was called on stage by Interstate Oil CEO Brent Andrews. He was a sponsor of Swing for the Wish. Andrews and the cheering crowd surprised Ally with balloons, jewelry, a paddle board and her wish come true, a sweet 16 party in Lake Tahoe with her best friends.

"That's what is important to us, to bring them a little happiness for whatever they are going through," Andrews said.

