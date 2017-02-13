taken from Anne Di Grazia's footage

Black History Month celebrations continue throughout the month of February.

Emmanuel Baptist Church in Stockton held a service this past Sunday to remember the history of African Americans in the U.S.

The Stockton community was hit hard last week after a stabbing spree, but this church says they are going to be a light.

The pastor., Dr. Samuel Smith, has worked at the church for 22 years and is a retired San Joaquin Deputy. He preached on looking past the color of someone's skin tone.

"How you treat me is what matters to me, dictates how we will dialogue, it ain't the color of our skin we need to worry about but the content of our heart and our character," Smith said.

There are several other celebrations happening all over this month, one of the big ones is Gospel Fest at the Bob Hope in Stockton on Saturday.

