Blood clots take the lives of celebrities and thousands of Americans

(Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Blood clotting is a natural, necessary process carried out by the body to prevent excessive bleeding when a blood vessel is injured.

Usually blood clots dissolve naturally after the injury has healed but sometimes blood clots can be dangerous and deadly.

Comedian Garry Shandling's cause of death was attributed to a blood clot in his heart, according to Tuesday's report by officials with the Los Angeles coroner's office. The fatal clot that killed Shandling in March happened after he had developed blood clots in his legs.

Clots can occur in veins or arteries, which are vessels that are part of the body's circulatory system, according to the American Society of Hematology (ASH).

Veins and arteries both help transport blood throughout the body but function differently.

Vein clot:

Veins are low-pressure vessels that carry deoxygenated blood away from the body's organs to the heart, according to the ASH. An abnormal clot can keep blood from returning back to the heart and may result in swelling or pain. The most common form of a vein clot is deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which forms in the major vein of the leg. Less commonly, it'll form in the arm, pelvis or groin.

In some cases, the clot detaches and travels through the heart to the lung where it becomes wedged and blocks blood flow, according to the AHS. The issue is known as pulmonary lung embolism.

DVT affects about 900,000 Americans and kills up to 100,000 people, according to AHS.

Artery clot:

Arteries are high-pressure muscular vessels that carry oxygen and nutrient-rich blood from the heart to other parts of the body. Clotting which occurs in the arteries happens when a deposit of plaque hardens inside the arteries and narrows it. The problem is, the hard-muscled arteries continue to force blood through the narrow opening and the high pressure can rupture the plaque.

According to the ASH, the molecules released in the rupture cause the body to overreact and form an unnecessary clot in the artery potentially leading to a heart attack or stroke.

Who's at risk?

Risk factors are different for venous and arterial clots. People who are at risk for one type of clot, may not be at risk for another type of clot.

Risk factors of vein clots:

obesity

pregnancy

Immobility (such as long trips on a plane or vehicle)

smoking

oral contraceptives

increase risk in people over 60

certain surgeries

genetics (family history of clots)

chronic inflammatory diseases

certain cancers

Risk factors of artery clots:

obesity

lack of exercise

smoking

diabetes

high blood pressure

high cholesterol

What are the symptoms of blood clots?

If related to the heart, a person can experience shortness of breath, heaviness and pain in the chest, nausea and discomfort throughout the upper body. If there's dizziness, vision problems, severe headaches or difficulty speaking, a blood clot could be related to the brain.

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting could be related to clot in the abdomen while coughing up blood, a racing heart, fever and sharp chest pain could mean there's a clot in the lung.

If a person feels swelling, warmness or tenderness in the arms or legs, it could be a clot.

Clots are treated differently depending on what kind of clot it is and where it's located. A doctor could prescribe medicines that prevent clots from forming or dissolves clots.

There is also the option to surgically remove a blood clot or to use a catheter to deliver clot-dissolving medicine.

If a clot is formed because of a person's lifestyle, actions should be taken to change the factors related to the clots such as changing a diet or including regular exercise as a routine.

Copyright 2016 KXTV