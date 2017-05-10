KXTV
Body discovered in burned home near Citrus Heights

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:56 AM. PDT May 10, 2017

The body of a man was discovered inside the burned remains of a home near Citrus Heights Tuesday night, per Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire happened along Robie Way in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County.

The identity of the man hasn’t been confirmed, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.

