Sacramento Fire officials on the scene of a reported body in the American River (July 24, 2017) (Photo: ABC10)

The Sacramento Fire Department recovered a body Monday afternoon from the American River.

Fire crews arrived on scene by boat at approximately 4:45 p.m. after receiving reports about the body seen near Northgate and Highway 160, according to a department tweet.

Reports of a body in the American River near Northgate and 160. Boat and rescue crews arriving on scene now and investigating. pic.twitter.com/vyNvMo0Yk7 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 28, 2017

The department confirmed that a male body had been found and turned over to the coroner's office.

UPDATE: Adult male found deceased in American River underneath Hwy 160 bridge. Crews making recovery now, will turn over to Coroner's office pic.twitter.com/N5z9soYpyU — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 29, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV