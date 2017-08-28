KXTV
Body recovered from American River near Highway 160

Staff , KXTV 5:32 PM. PDT August 28, 2017

The Sacramento Fire Department recovered a body Monday afternoon from the American River.

Fire crews arrived on scene by boat at approximately 4:45 p.m. after receiving reports about the body seen near Northgate and Highway 160, according to a department tweet.

The department confirmed that a male body had been found and turned over to the coroner's office.

 

