Body found in freezer in Colusa County, subject taken into custody

A person has been taken into custody in a homicide investigation after authorities found a dead body in a freezer in Arbuckle on Thursday, according to the Colusa County Sheriff's Department.
At approximately 4 a.m., the Colusa County Sheriff's Department, due to a report regarding suspicious circumstances, responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Hillgate Road in Arbuckle.
Once first responders and deputies arrived, they were told a possible human body was in a freezer in a residence attached on the property. Deputies also discovered crime scene evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives later confirmed that “an unidentified body had been placed inside a chest freezer inside a bedroom” in the attached residence, the sheriff’s office said.
A subject has been taken into custody.
At this time, no information about the victim is available.
