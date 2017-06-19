Body found in south Modesto

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

A body was found behind a business in south Modesto Monday.

According to the Modesto Bee, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department discovered the body of an adult male behind a cold storage business Monday morning. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Sgt. Anthony Bejaran told the newspaper it's not clear if foul play was involved or if this was a heat related death.

Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

© 2017 KXTV-TV