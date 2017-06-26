Body of drowning victim recovered from Brannan Island State Park

(Photo: Jarosz, Joesph)

The body of a man who drowned while kayaking with his daughter over the weekend was discovered Sunday evening.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, the 40-year-old victim was kayaking with his five-year-old daughter around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, near Brannan Island State Park. The kayak flipped over and both the man and his daughter fell into the water. The victim was able to put his daughter on his shoulders and someone on a jet ski delivered the girl to shore.

Neither the man or his daughter were wearing life jackets.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Marine Detail and helicopter, Solano County OES Dive Team, and United States Coast Guard Rio Vista Station responded to the area to assist in the search. The victim was located by dive teams.

The victim was from San Francisco.

© 2017 KXTV-TV