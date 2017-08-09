Body of man found in canal in Stanislaus County, police searching for suspects

The body of a man has been found in a canal in the Hickman area, according to the Stanislaus County sheriff's Department.
Deputies were dispatched at around 1:25 p.m. to Montpelier Road and Dallas Road where they located the victim in a canal.
The man has been identified as 45-year-old Salvador Del Toro.
The sheriff's department is investigating his death as a homicide and seek the public's help with any information on the death.
If you have information on this investigation the department urges you to contact Detective Tovar at 209-525-7080.
