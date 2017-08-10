Body of Marine who died suddenly returned home to Tracy

(Lance Corporal Lenin Priego meeting President Donald Trump)

A United States Marine who died at the Marine barracks in Arlington, Virginia, on July 30 was returned home Thursday.



Lance Corporal Lenin Priego, 20, was flown to San Francisco and his casket escorted by honor guard to the Fry Memorial Chapel in his hometown of Tracy, California.

Priego was stationed at the Pentagon and had spoken with family members from the marine barracks just hours before he was found dead.

His step-father Ron Green spoke with his son on Facetime around 1:30 p.m. on July 30. Priego told his father he was in love that day for the first time, Green said. Hours later, Green received a knock on the door from the Marines that his son had died.

“So, the happiest day of my life, was the saddest day of my life too,” Green said.

There is still no word of what the cause was. The family is hoping for more answers after autopsy results in the coming weeks.

© 2017 KXTV-TV