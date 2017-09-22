Boil water notice lifted in Thornton

BERLIN - JANUARY 14: Water boils in a pot on a stove on January 14, 2007 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Photo: Andreas Rentz, 2007 Getty Images)

Residents in Thornton no longer have to boil water.

Water officials lifted a boil water notice in Thornton, located west of Galt, Friday after total coliform and E.coli bacteria was found in a routing testing sample.

"The BWN was precautionary," said Andrew DiLuccia, a spokesman with the State Water Resources Control Board.

The notice had been in effect since Wednesday.

Two subsequent water sample tests were done, both of which came back negative for the coliform and bacteria.

