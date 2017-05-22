Booze and pool with Fido a possibility at pet resort in Sacramento

Animal Den Pet Resort and Spa has filed with the California Alcoholic Beverage Control to get a license to serve beer and wine during weekend pool sessions.

The owner said Sacramento is a pet friendly city and wants to offer more for dog lovers.

According to a recent study by Smart Asset, Sacramento is one of the top 10 cities in American for being the most dog friendly.

The study says Sacramento has an average of 60 dog-friendly restaurants and has a number of dog parks.

