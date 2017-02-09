(Photo: Karol, Gabrielle)

Fewer than four percent of firefighters in the United States are women.

That fact makes it all the more surprising that Cosumnes Fire Department Chief Tracey Hansen and West Sacramento Deputy Fire Chief Rebecca Ramirez say their gender has not been that big of a deal.

“I’ve spent my entire career just trying to be good at my job - and not so concerned about who doesn’t think I need to be here,” Hansen said.

In two weeks, Ramirez will take over as the Chief of the Woodland Fire Department. She said West Sacramento – where she’s worked for 24 years – felt like a family from the start.

“I had one sister, but I felt like I came into 60 big brothers,” Ramirez said.

If anything, the two women say they faced more sexism from people outside their individual departments. Hansen mentioned incidents that occurred when meeting people in the fire service who worked elsewhere in the country and internationally.

“What I can say is that generally it doesn’t occur very often. When it does – you’re not going to change opinions. Other than demonstrating your worth and being capable in your job,” Hansen said.

Both Hansen and Ramirez say work in the fire service has been highly meritocratic – if you can do the work and do it well, you’ll move up within the ranks.

But with the low numbers of women in the fire services, Ramirez says it’s important for girls to see more female firefighters talk openly about their experiences.

“It’s very important for young women to see a woman as a role model in a traditionally male-dominated field, so they can see it’s an opportunity for them. I think that was missing when I was young – I just never thought of it,” Ramirez said.

West Sacramento firefighter Jennifer Almaguer called Ramirez’s rise to chief “inspiring” and says she’s looking to move up in the field herself.

“Definitely captain, eventually? Perhaps get to the chief level, but that’s so far off,” Almaguer said. “My next step hopefully will be engineer. That’s where I’m aspiring to at the moment.”

