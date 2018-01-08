Bruno Mars, Muse, and The Killers to headline BottleRock Napa 2018

Lineup for BottleRock Napa 2018. (Photo: Courtesy: BottleRock Napa)

Napa is ready to rock!

BottleRock Napa Valley announced the lineup for its 2018 edition, which includes headliners Bruno Mars, The Killers and Muse. The three-day music, wine, food and craft brew festival takes place in the heart of the Napa at the Napa Valley Expo, May 25 - 27.

Festival passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

Prices are as followed: 3-Day General Admission Pass are $349, 3-day VIP Pass are $749, 3-Day Skydeck Pass are $1,500, and 3-Day Platinum Pass are $3,900.

Other musical acts announced for the festival include: The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Head and the Heart, Billy Idol, Thievery Corporation, Phantogram, The Revivalists, Bleachers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and a DJ set by Beastie Boys own Mike D.

In 2017, over 120,000 concert goers attended BottleRock Napa.

Last fall, BottleRock produced three benefit concerts in November and December to raise money for the victims of area wildfires. The three shows raised over $400,000.

