Budget could 'guarantee' admission to California State University

CSU Sacramento. (Photo: ABC10)

Gov. Jerry Brown's $125 billion budget could increase the likelihood of a college acceptance letter.

The budget mandates California State University's Board of Trustees to develop a policy that would essentially guarantee admission.

"If you apply to CSU and you're eligible, you should be guaranteed admission to at least one of the 23 campuses," Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), who chairs a state Assembly subcommittee on education finance, said.

According to a state Assembly report on the budget, CSU would "automatically redirect" applications to other CSU campuses, assuming a student cannot get into their primary campus of choice because of space.

Moreover, a separate policy would require CSU to give "admissions priority" to local students seeking a spot at their home university.

The CSU system would have until May 2018 to make these changes.

But, it's still a work in progress. The state Legislature still has to approve the latest budget before Gov. Brown signs it.

"It’s premature," CSU spokeswoman Toni Molle said. "We haven’t seen the final budget language and will need some time once the language is final to determine the impact."

Nonetheless, McCarty said students will have options.

"At least these students will have a choice, an option," he said. "That's what we want to do, is make sure a student who applies who's qualified, gets a letter that says, 'hey, you're good enough to go to a CSU, this is where you can go.'"

© 2017 KXTV-TV