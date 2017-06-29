Mar 15, 2017; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) throws in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. (Photo: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports)

If you're thinking Friday is just another day at Raley Field in Sacramento, it's not.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner is scheduled to pitch for the Sacramento River Cats on Friday at 7:05 p.m. for a rehab assignment. The Giants ace has been on the disabled list since late April after suffering an injury in a dirt bike accident.

Want to see MadBum pitch, well it's going to cost you.

Tickets are very limited right now, and the game is expect to sell out.

At the moment, the cheapest StubHub tickets for one person are at approximately $62 by the Home Run Hill general admission section. The tickets reach as high as $560.

At the Home Run Hill general admission section Ticketmaster has a single ticket set at $91, which is the lowest ticket price available. The highest price is set at $842 in section 102.

In comparison, Saturday's game has tickets as low as $20 for both ticket distribution companies.

If you're trying to go to a the Bay Area to see the Giants game on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, StubHub has the lowest tickets at $23.

