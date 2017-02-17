Burglaries on the rise in the Rocklin community

Rocklin Police Department posts a Facebook post about the recent residential burglaries in the area. (Photo: Rocklin PD)

The Rocklin Police Department are warning people in the area that residential burglaries have been on the rise.

Officials say in the past 12 months, from February 2015 to 2016, that there have been nearly 100 residential burglaries. They say they experienced a spike in houses off Sierra College Boulevard in late January to early February.

The police department put up a post on their Facebook page giving tips on how to secure your place. Some include reinforcing doors and windows and also adding a security screen to the front door.

The post has received a lot of positive feedback and shares.



