Burglary suspect steals cash register from Lathrop convenience store

(Photo: Courtesy: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a burglary suspect.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's department, around 4 a.m. Thursday, May 11, a convenience store located along the 15300 block of Harlan Road in Lathrop was burglarized. Deputies believe the suspects pried open the business doors and stole several items from inside, including the cash register, which contained around $200 in cash inside.

If you recognize the man from this photo, contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4400.

