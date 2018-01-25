Burned bears, mountain lion healed using fish skins

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

Two black bears rescued during the Thomas Fire in Southern California have been released back into the wild after doctors used non-traditional therapies to help them recover.

The female black bears were rescued in December by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and brought to the Sacramento area for recovery. A 5-month-old injured mountain lion was also rescued from the area. They all suffered from severe burns to their paws.

Soon after, biologists learned that one of the bears was pregnant. With them knowing that a cub born in captivity would likely be rejected by its mother, rescuers had to act fast.

Jamie Peyton is the Chief of Integrative Medicine at UC Davis Veterinary Hospital who was contacted about helping.

“I remembered about a year ago, I had read an article that down in Brazil they were Tilapia skin for burned humans, and I though that’s a brilliant idea,” Peyton said.

Veterinarians with UC Davis and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife quickly jumped into action.

They surgically placed sterile Tilapia skins over the animals paws to help ease their pain and to heal. They also used a series of unconventional therapies like acupuncture, chiropractic care, electric nerve stimulation, and cold laser therapy to help the bears heal faster.

While not fully healed, both bears were well enough to be returned to the wild. Due to the mountain lion being so young, it will not be returned to the wild.

© 2018 KXTV-TV