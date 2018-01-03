Business steady despite lack of snow in South Lake Tahoe

Ski resorts in the South Lake Tahoe area bring in millions each year during the Winter season.

The Sierra mountains received record level snow falls during the 2016 Winter

The heavy snowfall allowed some ski resorts stay open into July.

Some local businesses say sales at the beginning of this Winter season have been slightly higher than the same time last year.

Co-owner of Ernie’s Cafe and Restaurant, Nathan Bergner said sales remained steady through the holidays.

Carol Chaplin is the President of the Tahoe Visitors Authority which represents South Lake Tahoe.

She said lodging was at 85 percent capacity near the holidays, just one sign that things are doing well.

Chaplin cited the strong national economy, many Sacramento and Bay area residents have memberships to resorts, and road conditions have been clear mostly this Winter as some reasons why local businesses are doing well.

