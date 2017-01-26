Business through the roof for roofing companies

Due to the recent weather people's roofs has caused problems and roofing companies are seeing an increase in demand.

Maryann Biddle, who's a resident of Morada in Stockton, has a problem with her roof leaking inside a corner of her home.

"Especially with a downpour. That’s when it comes into (the house) and you notice that it's getting serious," Biddle said

Several roofing companies in Stockton have all said the same thing that its been inundated, slammed and non-stop work since the storms.

One of those companies is the Baker Roofing Company owned by Troy Baker. His family has been roofing homes and businesses in the Stockton area for 52 years.

“Phones are ringing off the hook." said Baker. "We get 30 to 35 calls before noon sometimes."

Baker states that even with 20 men working it's tough for him to keep up with the job and has to send business he can't do to competitors.

Customers complaints are across the board following the onslaught of storms hitting the area.

“Well, a lot of them are saying they have a leak in their living room or a leak in their kitchen and it just started after these heavy rains or you know or with the wind damage a tree fell on their roof," Baker said.

Business for roofing companies is busy and bigger jobs scheduled weeks ago are on hold because of the numerous calls for leak repairs.

Chris Furgison has been in the roof business for about two years and work has been busy from the latter half of last year to now.

“It’s been exhausting." said Furgison. "Lot of long weeks, long days, everybody has leaks,"

Troy Baker’s pitch for if you need roof work done is patience and patience paid off for Maryanne Biddle.

She’s getting her gutters cleared and two leaks fixed.

“This is a good day. It’s a happy day." she said.

