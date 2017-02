Relatively lighter water flowing from Lake Oroville’s emergency and main spillways will continue for the next few days, said officials with California’s Department of Water Resources. (Photo: California Department of Water Resources)

The Butte County Jail, for cautionary reasons, is in the process of being evacuated and the inmates are being transported to other nearby jail facilities, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Department.

Stay with ABC10 for more updates.

Copyright 2017 KXTV