Butte County School Districts remain closed, despite mandatory evacuations lifted

Though the evacuation notice for the Oroville Dam spillway has been reduced to a warning, with people able to return to their homes and businesses, schools in the area will still be closed.
Through a tweet sent out by Tim Taylor, the Superintendent of Schools of the Butte County Office of Education, stated that districts will remain closed through Friday.
Evacuation lifted!Warning stage now.All districts remain closed through Friday except for Chico and ParadiseUpdate:https://t.co/GcLuhInRXm— Tim Taylor (@BCOEsuper) February 14, 2017
Most schools were already scheduled to be closed on Friday, a statement said through the Office of Education's website.
This list of school districts closed includes:
Bangor Union Elementary School District
Biggs Unified School District
Durham Unified School District
Feather Falls Union Elementary School District
Golden Feather Union Elementary School District
Gridley Unified School District
Manzanita Elementary School District
Oroville City Elementary School District
Oroville Union High School District
Palermo Union Elementary School District
Pioneer Union Elementary School District
Thermalito Union Elementary School District
And All Butte County Office of Education Schools and previously closed offices
Chico Unified and Paradise Unified School Districts are the only districts that will remain open.
All schools, as of right now, will resume normal instruction on Monday.
