Butte County School Districts remain closed, despite mandatory evacuations lifted

Though the evacuation notice for the Oroville Dam spillway has been reduced to a warning, with people able to return to their homes and businesses, schools in the area will still be closed.

Through a tweet sent out by Tim Taylor, the Superintendent of Schools of the Butte County Office of Education, stated that districts will remain closed through Friday.

Evacuation lifted!Warning stage now.All districts remain closed through Friday except for Chico and ParadiseUpdate:https://t.co/GcLuhInRXm — Tim Taylor (@BCOEsuper) February 14, 2017

Most schools were already scheduled to be closed on Friday, a statement said through the Office of Education's website.

This list of school districts closed includes:

Bangor Union Elementary School District

Biggs Unified School District

Durham Unified School District

Feather Falls Union Elementary School District

Golden Feather Union Elementary School District

Gridley Unified School District

Manzanita Elementary School District

Oroville City Elementary School District

Oroville Union High School District

Palermo Union Elementary School District

Pioneer Union Elementary School District

Thermalito Union Elementary School District

And All Butte County Office of Education Schools and previously closed offices

Chico Unified and Paradise Unified School Districts are the only districts that will remain open.

All schools, as of right now, will resume normal instruction on Monday.

